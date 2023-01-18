Home  >  Entertainment

Fil-Am actress Sam Morelos isa sa bida ng 'That '90s Show'

Posted at Jan 18 2023 08:40 PM

Hindi lang basta pang-batang 90s. Ano mang henerasyon mo, tiyak na maaaliw ka sa pinakabagong period sitcom na "That '90s Show." Kuwento ng Fil-Am actress na si Sam Morelos, na-inspire siya sa mga teleserye sa TFC. Nagpa-Patrol, Yong Chavez. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 18 Enero 2023

