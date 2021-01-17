WATCH: The Juans brings 'hugot feels' on 'ASAP'

Watch also in iWantTFC

Pop rock band The Juans teamed up with several Kapamilya singers as they performed Sunday some of their notable songs on "ASAP."

Erik Santos, Jason Dy, Nyoy Volante and Jed Madela joined The Juans in bringing "hugot feels" with the band's 2019 single "Hindi Tayo Pwede."

The 5-piece act then performed "Pangalawang Bitaw," which was released last year.

The January 17 episode of “ASAP Natin To” aired on A2Z Channel 11 via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It is also available on many cable and satellite TV providers like Sky Cable.

Aside from airing on A2Z, “ASAP Natin To” can also be viewed via cable on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 22, and PCTA member cable operators).

The program is available as well via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as the network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.