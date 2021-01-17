Home  >  Entertainment

Vice Ganda ipinasilip ang kaniyang bagong bahay

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 17 2021 06:35 PM

Ipinakita ni Vice Ganda ang malaking walk-in closet sa kaniyang bagong bahay. Pangarap ni KC Concepcion na mabilhan ng beach villa ang kaniyang mommy na si Sharon Cuneta. Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Linggo, 17 Enero 2021

