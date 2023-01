Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — P-pop acts fired up the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage on Sunday with their hit songs along with Kapamilya artists.

Among the groups who performed their songs were MNL48, Press Hit Play, G22, VXON, and 4th Power. Contestants from the reality series "Dream Maker" also joined the performance.

They were joined by artists like Vina Morales, Enchong Dee, Darren Espanto, Angeline Quinto, Klarisse De Guzman, Fana, and Ehla Nympha.

ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).