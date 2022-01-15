Home  >  Entertainment

Pag-awit ni Gigi De Lana sa 'By Request' benefit concert, tampok

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 15 2022 07:53 PM

Patok manonood ang pag-awit ni Gigi De Lana at kaniyang banda sa "By Request" fundraising concert para sa mga biktima ng bagyong Odette. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Sabado, 15 Enero 2021. 
