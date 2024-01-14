Home > Entertainment Kyla celebrates birthday with 'ASAP' family ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 14 2024 01:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC OPM singer Kyla celebrated her birthday singing RnB tracks on the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage on Sunday. "ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11 and TV5. It is also available on iWant TFC and TFC. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber celebrity news, showbiz news, television, variety show, ASAP, Kyla, celebrity birthday Read More: celebrity news showbiz news television variety show ASAP Kyla celebrity birthday