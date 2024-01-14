Home > Entertainment DonBelle nagpakilig sa bagong version ng 'Closer You and I' ni Adie ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 14 2024 02:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Nagpakilig sina Donny Pangilinan at Belle Mariano sa bagong version ng awit na "Closer You and I" ni Adie. Umeere ang "ASAP Natin 'To" tuwing Linggo sa Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11 and TV5. Mapapanood din ito sa iWant TFC and TFC. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber celebrity news, showbiz news, television, variety show, ASAP, DonBelle, Adie, Closer You and I Read More: celebrity news showbiz news television variety show ASAP DonBelle Adie Closer You and I