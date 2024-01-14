DonBelle nagpakilig sa bagong version ng 'Closer You and I' ni Adie

Watch more on iWantTFC

Nagpakilig sina Donny Pangilinan at Belle Mariano sa bagong version ng awit na "Closer You and I" ni Adie.

