DonBelle nagpakilig sa bagong version ng 'Closer You and I' ni Adie

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 14 2024 02:55 PM

Nagpakilig sina Donny Pangilinan at Belle Mariano sa bagong version ng awit na "Closer You and I" ni Adie.

Umeere ang "ASAP Natin 'To" tuwing Linggo sa Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11 and TV5. Mapapanood din ito sa iWant TFC and TFC.
