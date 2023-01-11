Home  >  Entertainment

Dolly De Leon caps off Golden Globe Awards bid as best supporting actress finalist

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 12 2023 12:00 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Filipino actress Dolly De Leon makes history for the Philippines after her nomination as best supporting actress in this year’s Golden Globe Awards. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 11, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Golden Globe Awards   Dolly De Leon   Triangle of Sadness  