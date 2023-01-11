Home > Entertainment Dolly De Leon caps off Golden Globe Awards bid as best supporting actress finalist ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 12 2023 12:00 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Filipino actress Dolly De Leon makes history for the Philippines after her nomination as best supporting actress in this year’s Golden Globe Awards. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 11, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Golden Globe Awards Dolly De Leon Triangle of Sadness /video/business/01/11/23/ph-shares-down-for-second-day-to-6709/video/business/01/11/23/world-bank-slashes-2023-forecasts-warns-of-global-recession/video/news/01/11/23/marcos-jr-distributes-aid-to-flood-victims-in-mindanao/video/news/01/11/23/dnd-official-says-no-more-resignations-after-leadership-change/sports/01/11/23/pba-game-7-in-ph-arena-a-dream-come-true-for-dragons