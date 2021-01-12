Home  >  Entertainment

Liza Soberano sinorpresa ang fans sa bikini photo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 12 2021 09:02 PM

Mistulang summer in January ang eksena sa hot bikini photos ng ilang artista, gaya nina Liza Soberano at Arci Muñoz. Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Lunes, 12 Enero 2021

