Home  >  Entertainment

TV Patrol

Espekulasyong nagde-date si Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque tumindi

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 12 2021 08:16 PM | Updated as of Jan 12 2021 08:55 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

"Huwag babaero" ang isa sa mga katangiang hinahanap ng ina ni Bea Alonzo sa future husband ng anak. Kasabay nito, tumindi pa ang haka-haka ng fans na nakikipag-date umano si Alonzo sa aktor na si Dominic Roque. Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Martes, 12 Enero 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   Bea Alonzo   Dominic Roque   TV Patrol   Ganiel Krishnan  