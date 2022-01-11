Watch more on iWantTFC

Actress-singer Alexa Ilacad feels her 71-day stint as a “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate gave her a “fresh start,” both in her career and in some aspects of her personal life.

For one, Ilacad is overwhelmed still by the outpouring of support from fans both loyal and new, saying the reality show has boosted her platform significantly.

The breakout star also exited “PBB” with a “great takeaway” — in the person of showbiz newcomer KD Estrada, with whom she formed a close friendship during their months-long stay inside the famous yellow house.

She likewise has “lessons learned,” admitting she was heartbroken when she found out belatedly that Eian Rances, whom she was attracted to, at one point doubted whether her intentions were genuine.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, Ilacad shared that she has since forgiven Rances, and that the Kumu streamer is “trying to prove himself” as they move forward and “test the waters.”

In the interview, Ilacad also opened up about her hopes as an actress and singer after being catapulted to wider fame by her “PBB” experience — which, she revealed, had actually been a long time coming.