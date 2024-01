Watch more on iWantTFC

Netflix has released the first full length trailer for new sci-fi drama series '3 Body Problem', from 'Game of Thrones' producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

The pair spoke to Reuters on Tuesday (January 9) at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

Benioff said the book which inspired the show grabbed their attention immediately.

"I think one thing was just the wild ambition of the novels. It was unlike anything we'd ever read. It starts in the late 60s and it goes till the end of time, and the end of the universe, literally. And that was both attractive and terrifying because I had never seen anything like that, I had never read it, and we couldn't imagine any other show that had ever done it. In a world where there are 600 new shows every year, or whatever the number is, to do something that felt radically different was both intimidating and also appealing."

Netflix provided a headset at its booth giving consumers an immersive experience connected to the series.

