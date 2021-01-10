Home  >  Entertainment

Nadine Lustre nag-trend dahil sa 'ASAP' performance

Posted at Jan 10 2021 06:53 PM

Powerful performance ang hatid ni Nadine Lustre sa kaniyang muling pagbabalik sa "ASAP" stage. May paliwanag naman siya tungkol sa nag-viral niyang retrato kamakailan. Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Linggo, 10 Enero 2021

