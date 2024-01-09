Home  >  Entertainment

Comedian Jo Koy responds to backlash over Golden Globes hosting stint

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 09 2024 11:52 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Two US celebrities come to the defense of Jo Koy after the Fil-Am comedian is widely panned for his hosting of the Golden Globe Awards. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 9, 2024
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Jo Koy   Golden Globe Awards   hosting   Golden Globes  