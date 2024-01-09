Home > Entertainment Comedian Jo Koy responds to backlash over Golden Globes hosting stint ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 09 2024 11:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Two US celebrities come to the defense of Jo Koy after the Fil-Am comedian is widely panned for his hosting of the Golden Globe Awards. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 9, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Jo Koy Golden Globe Awards hosting Golden Globes