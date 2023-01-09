Home  >  Entertainment

Vilma Santos abot-langit ang saya bilang first-time lola

Posted at Jan 09 2023 09:12 PM

Abot-langit ang saya ni Vilma Santos ngayong isa na siyang ganap na lola sa kaniyang unang apo kina Luis Manzano at Jessy Mendiola. Nakahanda na rin ang mahalagang regalo ni "Ate Vi" para sa sanggol na si Isabella Rose. Nagpa-Patrol, Mario Dumaual. TV Patrol, Lunes, 9 Enero 2023

