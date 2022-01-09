Home  >  Entertainment

Bagong benefit concert, alay para sa mga biktima ng Bagyong Odette

Posted at Jan 09 2022 08:11 PM | Updated as of Jan 09 2022 08:21 PM

Muling magsasanib pwersa ang Kapamilya stars para sa isang benefit concert. Paraan pa rin ito para matulungan sa pag-ahon ang mga kababayang nasalanta ng Bagyong Odette. Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Linggo, 9 Enero 2021. 

