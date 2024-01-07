Home  >  Entertainment

Sarah Geronimo performs Dua Lipa comeback song 'Houdini'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 07 2024 04:13 PM

OPM singer Sarah Geronimo performed Dua Lipa's comeback single "Houdini" on the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage. 

