Sarah Geronimo performs Dua Lipa comeback song 'Houdini'

OPM singer Sarah Geronimo performed Dua Lipa's comeback single "Houdini" on the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11 and TV5. It is also available on iWant TFC and TFC.