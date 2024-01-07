Home > Entertainment 'ASAP Natin 'To' welcomes 2024 with new milestones ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 07 2024 01:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The "ASAP Natin 'To" family welcomed 2024 with new milestones among the group, especially their families. After their first opening production of the year, the group welcomed Martin Nievera's grandchild and they also congratulated Robi Domingo and Maiqui Pineda for their wedding. "ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11 and TV5. It is also available on iWant TFC and TFC. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber celebrity news, showbiz news, ASAP, New Year, New Year 2024, 2024 Read More: celebrity news showbiz news ASAP New Year New Year 2024 2024