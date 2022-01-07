Pagdiwang ng birthday nina Catriona Gray, Liza Soberano, trending
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 07 2022 08:24 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol, Star Patrol
- /life/01/07/22/tribute-f-sionil-jose-never-stopped-writing-hoping
- /entertainment/01/07/22/angelica-kapamilya-actresses-in-goodbye-girl-poster
- /news/01/07/22/doh-not-disclosing-quarantine-violators-genome-sequence-results
- /video/news/01/07/22/mga-taga-dinagat-islands-hinatiran-ng-bigas-delata
- /video/news/01/07/22/doktor-nagpayo-sa-puwedeng-inuming-halamang-gamot