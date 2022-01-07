Home  >  Entertainment

Pagdiwang ng birthday nina Catriona Gray, Liza Soberano, trending

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 07 2022 08:24 PM

Trending ang mga eksena nina Catriona Gray at Liza Soberano nang ipagdiwang ang kani-kanilang kaarawan. Kuwentong inspirasyon naman at kiliti ang hatid ng Kapamilya Network ngayong weekend. Nagpa-Patrol, Mario Dumaual. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 7 Enero 2021.

