FULL INTERVIEW: Why Jiro Manio sold Gawad Urian trophy to vlogger Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 06 2024 10:51 PM

Former child actor Jiro Manio said he does not regret selling his prestigious Gawad Urian Best Actor trophy to vlogger Boss Toyo. Manio expressed his desire for the trophy he won for the award-winning classic film "Magnifico" to be displayed in the museum that Boss Toyo plans to build. He initially priced the trophy at ₱500,000 but eventually settled for ₱75,000. Jiro Manio explains sale of Gawad Urian trophy to vlogger