Britain's Royal Mail on Friday unveiled a commemorative stamp collection featuring photos of '90s Brit-pop group the Spice Girls, marking a historic first-ever-issue of stamps about a female pop group.

The collection celebrates the 30th anniversary of the group's formation in 1994, and contains images of each member of the band alongside various photos from the band's performances around the world.

In a press release accompanying the stamps, Royal Mail said the 15 special stamps mark the first time the postal company has dedicated an entire stamp issue to a female pop group.

"They become only the sixth music group to feature in a dedicated stamp issue – following on from The Beatles in 2007, Pink Floyd in 2016, Queen in 2020, The Rolling Stones in 2022 and Iron Maiden in 2023," the press release added.

Royal Mail said it worked "closely" with the pop group to Royal select the images for the stamps, which feature some of the iconic outfits worn by the band members, such as Gerri Halliwell's union jack dress.

The Spice Girls said they are "so excited" to be celebrated by Royal Mail, in a statement published alongside the stamps.

"When we formed the Spice Girls we couldn’t have dreamt that 30 years later we would be the first female group to be dedicated an entire stamp collection, that’s Girl Power!”, the band said.

Originally made up of five female members including Halliwell, Melanie Brown, Victoria Beckham, Melanie Chisholm and Emma Bunton, the group scored nine British No.1 singles during their six years together.

The five began to go separate ways in 1998 - first with Halliwell's departure followed by Beckham, before the group disbanded completely in 2000.

The Spice Girls returned for a special performance at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony, and as a foursome for a 2019 reunion tour, without Beckham, now a fashion designer.

