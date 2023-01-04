Home  >  Entertainment

BINI, BGYO tampok sa 'MTV Jammin'

Posted at Jan 04 2023 09:19 PM

Nagpasiklab ang BINI at BGYO sa global stage nang humataw sa "MTV Jammin'." Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles. 4 Enero 2023

