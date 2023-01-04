Home > Entertainment BINI, BGYO tampok sa 'MTV Jammin' ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 04 2023 09:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Nagpasiklab ang BINI at BGYO sa global stage nang humataw sa "MTV Jammin'." Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles. 4 Enero 2023 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news P-pop MTV MTV Jammin BGYO BINI /life/01/04/23/ditching-concrete-for-earth-to-build-a-cleaner-future/entertainment/01/04/23/triangle-of-sadness-director-wants-viewers-to-join-the-show/video/life/01/04/23/winning-moment-tips-sa-pagbabawas-ng-damit-at-gamit/overseas/01/04/23/19-dead-in-somalia-car-bombings-claimed-by-al-shabaab/video/entertainment/01/04/23/pinoy-k-pop-fans-ibinahagi-kung-paano-pinapakita-ang-suporta-sa-idols