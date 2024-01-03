Home  >  Entertainment

Jhong Hilario shares his family's experience after strong quake hits Japan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 03 2024 07:28 PM

"It's Showtime" host Jhong Hilario was in Osaka, Japan with his wife Maia and their daughter Zarina when a strong earthquake hit. Jhong recounts their harrowing experience in an interview with ABS-CBN News. (With reports from Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News) 
 
