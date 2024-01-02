Home > Entertainment Cedrick Juan reminisces journey before best actor win in MMFF ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 02 2024 08:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Cedrick Juan looked back on his showbiz journey before he was hailed best actor in the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival for his portrayal of Fr. Jose Burgos in the movie "GomBurZa." Watch the actor's full interview with ABS-CBN News here. (With reports from Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber entertainment Read More: MMFF cedrick juan gomburza film movie best actor entertainment