Home  >  Entertainment

Cedrick Juan reminisces journey before best actor win in MMFF

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 02 2024 08:24 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Cedrick Juan looked back on his showbiz journey before he was hailed best actor in the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival for his portrayal of Fr. Jose Burgos in the movie "GomBurZa."

Watch the actor's full interview with ABS-CBN News here. (With reports from Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News)
Read More:  MMFF   cedrick juan   gomburza   film   movie   best actor   entertainment  