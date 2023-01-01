Home  >  Entertainment

PANOORIN: Motivational songs handog sa #ASAP2023 opening number

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 01 2023 04:05 PM

Motivational songs ang hatid ng Kapamilya stars sa pagbubukas ng 2023 sa "ASAP Natin 'To" nitong Linggo.

Nagbahagi ng heart-stopping performances sina Darren Espanto, Ogie Alcasid, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Martin Nievera, KZ Tandingan, Morisette Amon, at iba pa. 

Mapapanood tuwing tanghali ng Linggo ang "ASAP" sa mga sumusunod na platform: Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, at TFC.

