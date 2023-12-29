Sea lions, seagulls crash fishermen protest in Chile

Watch more on iWantTFC

A group of southern sea lions and seagulls decided to take a trip about town during a fishermen protest in the southern Chilean town of Valparaiso on Thursday.

Three southern sea lions were seen calmly walking in front of police vehicles during a blockade.

Over them, a flock of seagulls flew while others ate fish on an armored vehicle’s hood. Riot police did not seem to mind the animal presence.

Fishermen closed streets and protested to demand a government bonus that would compensate them after a ban of hake fishing.

(Production: Rodrigo Garrido, Nina Lopez)