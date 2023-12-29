Home > Classified Odd Sea lions, seagulls crash fishermen protest in Chile Reuters Posted at Dec 29 2023 09:29 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A group of southern sea lions and seagulls decided to take a trip about town during a fishermen protest in the southern Chilean town of Valparaiso on Thursday. Three southern sea lions were seen calmly walking in front of police vehicles during a blockade. Over them, a flock of seagulls flew while others ate fish on an armored vehicle’s hood. Riot police did not seem to mind the animal presence. Fishermen closed streets and protested to demand a government bonus that would compensate them after a ban of hake fishing. ‘Wala silang ibang maaasahan’: Delivery rider rescues strays; gets help from netizens You're crying! Study shows dogs get teary-eyed when they reunite with owners Pet owners, advocates call for firecracker-free New Year celebrations (Production: Rodrigo Garrido, Nina Lopez) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Chile, protest, animals, sea lion , ANC, ANC promo Read More: Chile protest animals sea lion