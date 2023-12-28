Home > Classified Odd Truck driver rescued from cab dangling on Florida overpass Reuters Posted at Dec 28 2023 10:18 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Firefighters in Palm Beach County, Florida recently rescued a truck driver who was dangling in his cab off a highway overpass following an accident. According to the Palm Beach Post, the unidentified driver lost control of the truck as he was hauling scrap metal on Saturday morning. The driver gestured to the sky in thanks after being rescued from his dangerous predicament, which shut down a part of the Florida Turnpike. The Palm Beach Country fire department said the 18-wheeler had to be secured with a heavy chain before they could rescue the driver, who was transported to a local hospital with no serious injuries. Less talk, take breaks: Safety tips for long drives this Holy Week Keep Cool: Avoid Road Rage (Production: Deniz Uyar/ Tom Rowe) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber US, Florida, road accident Read More: US Florida road accident