Truck driver rescued from cab dangling on Florida overpass

Firefighters in Palm Beach County, Florida recently rescued a truck driver who was dangling in his cab off a highway overpass following an accident.

According to the Palm Beach Post, the unidentified driver lost control of the truck as he was hauling scrap metal on Saturday morning.

The driver gestured to the sky in thanks after being rescued from his dangerous predicament, which shut down a part of the Florida Turnpike.

The Palm Beach Country fire department said the 18-wheeler had to be secured with a heavy chain before they could rescue the driver, who was transported to a local hospital with no serious injuries.



(Production: Deniz Uyar/ Tom Rowe)