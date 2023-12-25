Watch more on iWantTFC

Peruvian police carried out a drug bust operation with the special help of Santa Claus in Huacal, near the capital Lima.

Video released on Saturday (December 23) by Peruvian National Police shows an officer from the urban intelligence tactical division, known as the Green Squad, dressed as Santa Claus breaking down a door with a sledgehammer and helping to detain a suspect.

Green Squad chief Walter Palomino said the place where the drugs were being sold was hard to access, so the Santa disguise was used to get close to the scene without alerting locals to the police action.

Local media said two men, aged 25 and 32, had been arrested for selling drugs.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

(Production: Anthony Marina, Carlos Valdez, Nina Lopez)