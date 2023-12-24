Watch more on iWantTFC

A nativity scene featuring "two mothers" of the Baby Jesus, instead of the conventional Mary and Joseph figurines, has gone on display in a church in southern Italy, sparking fury among arch-conservative Catholics and politicians.

Nativity scenes are popular in largely Catholic Italy, but in recent years they have been increasingly mired in culture wars as the country has become more secular and multi-cultural.

"In our parishes we see more and more children from the new types of families that exist and are part of our society, children of separated and divorced people, gay couples, single people, young mothers," parish priest Vitaliano Della Sala told Reuters.

His Church of Saints Peter and Paul is in Capocastello di Mercogliano, a hamlet in the province of Avellino, about one hour's drive east of Naples.

Father Della Sala, known in Italy for sympathizing with LGBT and left-wing causes, says his attitude is in line with that of Pope Francis, who this week, in a landmark ruling, allowed priests to bless same-sex couples.

But conservatives are up in arms, with the Pro-Vita & Famiglia (Pro-Life and Family) group calling it "dangerous, as well as shameful and blasphemous".

Pro-Vita, which launched an online petition calling on the bishop of Avellino to intervene, said the nativity scene contradicted Church teachings on the family and legitimized same-sex parenting and surrogacy.

The petition has so far attracted more than 21,000 signatories.

