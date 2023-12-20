Watch more on iWantTFC

In a departure from tradition, Santa Claus opted for a bicycle over his usual sleigh and enlisted cyclists instead of reindeer for a heart-warming mission in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday (December 19).

Members of the Zona Sul Bike Club organized this special Christmas ride to deliver over 300 donated gifts to children in Copacabana Beach.

Excitement filled the air as children eagerly approached Santa, forming orderly queues to receive their presents.

Additionally, the cyclists extended their generosity by providing 20 baskets of essential food items to parents in impoverished neighborhoods in southern Rio.

(Production: Sebastian Rocandio, Nina Lopez)