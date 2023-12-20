Brazilian 'geese agents' honk in case of prison break

Watch more on iWantTFC

Waddling around the perimeter of a prison in Brazil's southern state of Santa Catarina, geese have edged out their canine predecessors on patrols to make sure inmates do not escape.

Between breaks in their on-site pond, the honking birds, dubbed "geese agents," patrol a green space between the prison's inside fence and main outer wall. Staff say the vigilance of the geese make them excellent guard animals, even more so than dogs.

Piu-Piu heads the small flock, leading fellow geese in their oversight of the premises. When officers call his name, he emits a distinctive honk.

Prison director Marcos Roberto de Souza said tending the flock of geese is more affordable than raising dogs and that the quiet location of the prison makes it a viable option for his facility. —Report from Reuters