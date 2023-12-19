Watch more on iWantTFC

Sleeping cats have emerged in the rice paddies in northern Thailand in recent weeks, spread out over an area a little less than a hectare in size.

The three felines belong to Tanyapong Kaikham, a full-time factory worker and now a part-time farmer who is tackling a pet project which turns rice paddies into art. Since October, he's been spending his weekends in his hometown of Ban Khon Sung, in Chiang Rai, Thailand's northernmost region planning and implementing his agricultural experiment using Rainbow rice, or rice cultivars that have leaves ranging from dark purple to yellow in colour.

He worked with an artist who is also the owner of Cooper, to create a sketch of the sleeping cat. Then, he and around 200 helpers using a drone and GPS, "drew" the cat sleeping and holding a fish on the paddy field.

The next step was to plant Rainbow rice seedlings. These were grown from seeds from Kasetsart University as part of a pilot project to scope out the possibilities for the rice. The planting was done by hand in the traditional way to make sure each section had the correct rice colour and harvest is expected 145 days after the planting.

“What we're trying to challenge is the integration of innovation with what we already have. Previously, rice was mainly considered as something for consumption. But now, the significance of other crops, like flowers or colored vegetables, can also be applied (to rice). This approach allows us to develop tourism and agriculture simultaneously, ” said Tanyapong.

Tanyapong says he was inspired by Japan's Tambo art, or rice paddy art, which is known for its detailed designs created in rice fields using rice with different leaf colors. Thailand's economy and society relies heavily on agriculture and Tanyapong hopes that by marrying it with art and science, it might help promote tourism and also farming in his hometown located an hour's drive from the Thai-Lao border.

With the planting done and rice growing steadily, his creation is currently being showcased at a local art festival to promote tourism.

Tanyapong is now building a viewing tower for visitors ahead of December 30 when the artwork will be opened to the public.

“We're expecting around tens of thousands (of visitors) to come and see the art in the rice fields,” he said .

Tanyapong reckons around 30 percent of Thais are cat-lovers and they are of course one of his main targets. But he also hopes the rice art will attract art enthusiasts and academics so people of different backgrounds can exchange ideas and offer input for improvements.

(Production: Napat Wesshasartar, Masako Iijima)