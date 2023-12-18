Watch more on iWantTFC

Christmas came early in Guatemala on Sunday (December 17), as Santa surprised needy children by rappelling down with presents.

77-year-old firefighter Hector Chacon played the role of Santa Claus in the La Paz suburb of Guatemala City. He has been handing out presents to local children for 26 years now, and shows no signs of slowing down.

Presents that were handed to the children came from a donation drive at fire stations in the country.

(Production: Josue Decavele, Rodolfo Pena Roja, Nina Lopez)