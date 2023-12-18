Home > Classified Odd Santa rappels down to deliver gifts to Guatemalan children Reuters Posted at Dec 18 2023 01:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Christmas came early in Guatemala on Sunday (December 17), as Santa surprised needy children by rappelling down with presents. 77-year-old firefighter Hector Chacon played the role of Santa Claus in the La Paz suburb of Guatemala City. He has been handing out presents to local children for 26 years now, and shows no signs of slowing down. Presents that were handed to the children came from a donation drive at fire stations in the country. 'Dancing Santa' traffic enforcer brings cheer to Manila intersection (Production: Josue Decavele, Rodolfo Pena Roja, Nina Lopez) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC promo Read More: Christmas Pasko Santa