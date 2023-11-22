Watch more on iWantTFC

Five mummies that are some 1,000 years old have been unearthed in the Peruvian capital of Lima, archaeologists said on Tuesday.

The find allegedly belongs to the mummies of four children and an adult and was found at the Huaca La Florida archaeological site in the central Rimac Valley.

According to the specialists, the mummies belong to the pre-Inca Ychsma culture, a group that inhabited the central coast of Peru from approximately 900 to 1450 AD.

The researchers also found a staircase that would be 3500 BC old and belong to the Manchay culture.

(Production: Anthony Marina, Enrique Madujano, Carlos Valdez, Liamar Ramos)