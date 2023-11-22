Home > Classified Odd Peru discovers five mummies dating over 1,000 years ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 22 2023 06:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Five mummies that are some 1,000 years old have been unearthed in the Peruvian capital of Lima, archaeologists said on Tuesday. The find allegedly belongs to the mummies of four children and an adult and was found at the Huaca La Florida archaeological site in the central Rimac Valley. According to the specialists, the mummies belong to the pre-Inca Ychsma culture, a group that inhabited the central coast of Peru from approximately 900 to 1450 AD. The researchers also found a staircase that would be 3500 BC old and belong to the Manchay culture. 128-year-old mummy in Pennsylvania to get proper burial Son mummifies dead mom to get her benefits (Production: Anthony Marina, Enrique Madujano, Carlos Valdez, Liamar Ramos) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC promo Read More: Peru mummy archaeology