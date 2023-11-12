Circus lion on loose near Rome caught after hours

Watch more on iWantTFC

A lion escaped from a circus near Rome on Saturday (November 11) sparking panic in the seaside town of Ladispoli before being caught.

Escaped from the 'Rony Roller' circus lion was caught and sedated after around seven hours of research with the involvement of a police helicopter which located the animal in a rural area with the help of infrared sensors.

In the afternoon, Mayor Alessandro Grando warned local residents to stay at home while police and circus staff attempted to catch the adult lion, their efforts hampered by darkness. —Story from Reuters