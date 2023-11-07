French Spiderman' ascends Paris tower to call for peace in Gaza

Watch more on iWantTFC

French climber Alain Robert scaled the facade of a skyscraper in Paris on Monday (November 6) to call for peace in the conflict between Israel and Palestinians.

Robert, known as the "French Spiderman", ascended the 187 meter-high Tour TotalEnergies Coupole tower in the La Defense business district. It took him around 90 minutes to reach the building's summit.

Gaza health officials said on Sunday (November 5) more than 9,770 Palestinians have been killed in the current war, which began when Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,400 people and taking more than 240 hostages.

Israel on Sunday rejected growing calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, with military specialists saying that forces are set to intensify their operations against Hamas, with no time frame set for their activities.

"Whatever it takes, we have to find something that suits both countries," said 61-year-old Robert, who was also climbing the tower as a birthday tradition.

"We need a ceasefire, we cannot continue like this, bombarding the Gaza Strip and exterminating thousands of Palestinians under the pretext that they started the hostilities." — Story from Reuters