Caught on cam: Bear steals food delivery off porch

Reuters

Posted at Nov 08 2023 08:56 AM

A bear stole food delivered to a front porch in Orlando, Florida, on November 3. The bear caught on a Ring camera took the package in its mouth and walked away from the scene. The family ended up confused on the porch, repeatedly saying, "the bear took the food," in disbelief. (Production: Maria Laguna, Pola Grzanka)