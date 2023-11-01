Watch more on iWantTFC

A group of police officers dressed as terrifying Halloween characters arrested on Tuesday (October 31) two people allegedly engaged in drug dealing in Lima.

Agents disguised as Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, and Tiffany, the Bride of Chucky, broke into the home of a family of alleged drug dealers in San Juan de Lurigancho, northeast Lima on Tuesday night.

Two people were arrested as suspects, according to the police, all members of the "Clan Balboa" gang, a family group dedicated to the drug sale in the neighbourhood.

Police said they seized 1,568 small packets of cocaine and cash in the operation.

(Production: Anthony Marina, Carlos Valdez)