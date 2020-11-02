Home  >  Classified Odd

THROWBACK: "Magandang Gabi, Bayan" Halloween Classic, 1997

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 02 2020 07:36 PM

Sa episode na ito ng "Magandang Gabi, Bayan" mula 1997, alalahanin muli ang hiwaga sa highway sa Amlan, Negro Oriental, at ang kuwento ng mga umano'y multo sa Cotabato. 
