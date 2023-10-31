Watch more on iWantTFC

A deer made a surprise entrance at a Noodles & Company restaurant in Beloit, Wisconsin on Tuesday (October 24).

The deer arrived at lunch rush, using the window as its mode of entrance, and then proceeded to walk around making the restaurant's guests run away from it.

According to Noodles & Company, shortly after unleashing turmoil, the deer made a swift exit through the back door with the help of a team member.

The location was later temporarily closed to assess the situation, Noodles & Company said.

No one was harmed during the event, and everyone had a good sense of humor about the unexpected visit. —Story from Reuters