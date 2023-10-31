Home > Classified Odd Coin toss breaks tie between two SK kagawad bets ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 31 2023 03:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Video courtesy of Jeanie Roe Alfonga A coin toss decided the fate of two candidates for Sangguniang Kabataan kagawad in Koronadal City in South Cotabato early Tuesday. Ivan James Centeñales and Kristille Mae Endaya, who both received 272 votes, held hands during the coin toss that decided who would get the last spot for Barangay Caloocan's SK kagawad. "Actually, wala pong tension na naganap, except po sa tension kung sino ang papalarin. Both naman po kasi sila nasa iisang partido lang at naging masaya po yung result kasi accepted po ng lahat," said Jeanie Roe Alfonga, another winning SK bet who shared a video of the coin toss with ABS-CBN News. Centeñales won the coin toss, with no objections from the losing candidate and her supporters. "Wala din naman pong objection from other candidates at supporters kasi, in the first place, alam din naman po nila na isa sa kanila yung papalarin," Alfonga said. "Naging emosyonal lang po kami pagkatapos, kasi sabi namin (ng ibang SK Kagawads na nanalo), sayang po silang dalawa, kasi both deserving po," she added. Marcos tells new barangay leaders: Be honest at all times DILG takes over for transition after BSKE 2023 — Report from Hernel Tocmo Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, regions, regional news, BSKE 2023 Read More: toss coin canvassing SK kagawad winner South Cotabato election poll barangay elections SK elections BSKE 2023 barangay and SK elections Comelec Commission on Elections