A coin toss decided the fate of two candidates for Sangguniang Kabataan kagawad in Koronadal City in South Cotabato early Tuesday.



Ivan James Centeñales and Kristille Mae Endaya, who both received 272 votes, held hands during the coin toss that decided who would get the last spot for Barangay Caloocan's SK kagawad.

"Actually, wala pong tension na naganap, except po sa tension kung sino ang papalarin. Both naman po kasi sila nasa iisang partido lang at naging masaya po yung result kasi accepted po ng lahat," said Jeanie Roe Alfonga, another winning SK bet who shared a video of the coin toss with ABS-CBN News.

Centeñales won the coin toss, with no objections from the losing candidate and her supporters.



"Wala din naman pong objection from other candidates at supporters kasi, in the first place, alam din naman po nila na isa sa kanila yung papalarin," Alfonga said.



"Naging emosyonal lang po kami pagkatapos, kasi sabi namin (ng ibang SK Kagawads na nanalo), sayang po silang dalawa, kasi both deserving po," she added.

— Report from Hernel Tocmo