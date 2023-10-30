Home > Classified Odd From Spider-Verse to Argentina: Fans aim to break record for biggest Spider-Man gathering Reuters Posted at Oct 30 2023 10:03 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Some 1,000 people gathered at a major monument in Argentina's capital on Sunday dressed as Spider-Man, aiming to break a world record for the most people dressed as the famous Marvel superhero at a single public event. Argentine influencer Uki Deane organized the gathering via Instagram, aiming to outdo an event in June in Malaysia where 685 people dressed as Spider-Man. Deane said he was confident of obtaining the Guinness World Records title with the turnout in Buenos Aires at the famous obelisk monument, where the crowd was a sea of skin-tight blue costumes and red masks. The organizers asked participants to provide signatures and have their photo taken as documentation to provide to the record-keeping group. The superhero look-alikes dressed as the character created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko clapped and sang with good cheer during the sunny afternoon. One participant complemented the Spider-Man costume with the blue-and-white striped Argentine soccer jersey, while another wore a business suit with a red tie that matched the superhero mask. 'Spider-Man 2' videogame sales set record Latest Spider-Man dominates box office with $120-M opening A Spider for ever Verse: Meet the Spider-People in 'Across the Spider-Verse' (Production: Miguel Lo Bianco, Claudia Martini, Liamar Ramos) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC promo Read More: world record costume Argentina Spider Man spiderman