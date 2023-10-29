Dogs in Naruto, Chucky costumes for 'dog-oween' contest

Watch more on iWantTFC

Pampered pooches and their owners battled it out for best-dressed in 'trick or treat' fashion during a 'Dog-oween' costume contest in Callao, central western Peru on Sunday (October 29).

Costumed canines dressed as Chucky, Naruto, pirates, brides, and supper heroes strutted before an eager audience to show they have what it takes to claim the fiercely contested title of best costume.

An 'applausometer' was used to determine the top three most creative costumes, and winners went home with prizes of dog food products.

Every year these events attract more and more neighbours who are encouraged to participate with their pets, bringing fellowship to a district marked by an increase in violence and youth gangs on the streets.

(Production: Anthony Marina, Alfredo Galarza, Enrique Mandujano, Liamar Ramos)