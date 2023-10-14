Home > Classified Odd 'Bomba' sa eroplano, adult diaper pala Reuters Posted at Oct 14 2023 09:33 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Isang flight mula Panama papuntang United States ang nag-u-turn nitong Biyernes matapos matuklasan ang kahina-hinalang pakete sa banyo na lumabas na isang adult diaper pala. Unang inanunsyo ng awtoridad ng Panama civil aviation ang pagbalik ng Copa flight mula Panama City dahil sa "banta ng bomba." Pagdating sa airport, pinababa lahat ng pasahero at sinuyod ng isang police explosives unit ang buong eroplano. Dito na natuklasan ng mga ahente na ang "bomba" ay "isang disposable adult diaper" na nakabalot sa itim na lalagyan ng basura, sinabi ng airport security head Jose Castro. “Today we received an alert from an aircraft bounded to Tampa (Florida) that had a strange object in its bathroom. The aircraft is brought back by the security protocol. We kept it in a safe runway, there canine, explosive and taskforce police units verified the object, realizing it was an adult diaper. Any threats were discarded. The police is always alert to the security of Panamanians and foreigners. To protect and serve," ani Castro. Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber panama, florida, united states, adult diaper, bomb scare, tagalog news Read More: panama florida united states adult diaper bomb scare tagalog news