'Bomba' sa eroplano, adult diaper pala

Isang flight mula Panama papuntang United States ang nag-u-turn nitong Biyernes matapos matuklasan ang kahina-hinalang pakete sa banyo na lumabas na isang adult diaper pala.

Unang inanunsyo ng awtoridad ng Panama civil aviation ang pagbalik ng Copa flight mula Panama City dahil sa "banta ng bomba."

Pagdating sa airport, pinababa lahat ng pasahero at sinuyod ng isang police explosives unit ang buong eroplano.

Dito na natuklasan ng mga ahente na ang "bomba" ay "isang disposable adult diaper" na nakabalot sa itim na lalagyan ng basura, sinabi ng airport security head Jose Castro.

“Today we received an alert from an aircraft bounded to Tampa (Florida) that had a strange object in its bathroom. The aircraft is brought back by the security protocol. We kept it in a safe runway, there canine, explosive and taskforce police units verified the object, realizing it was an adult diaper. Any threats were discarded. The police is always alert to the security of Panamanians and foreigners. To protect and serve," ani Castro.