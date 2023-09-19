Home  >  Classified Odd

PatrolPH

'Laziest Citizen' contest sa Montenegro umabot na ng 30 araw

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 19 2023 08:14 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Courtesy of TeleRadyo Serbisyo

Kaya mo bang humilata sa kama ng 30 araw? 

Ganito na katagal umabot ang Laziest Citizen contest sa bansang Montenegro, kung saan ang mga contestants ay patutuluyin sa isang holiday resort at hahayaang humiga sa kama buong araw. 

Pinapakain ang mga kalahok ng 3 beses sa isang araw at may 10-minuto bathroom break kada walong oras.

Ang tanging responsibilidad nila ay ang manatiling nakahiga: ang pagtayo o pag-upo ay nagreresulta sa agarang diskwalipikasyon.

Ang mananalo ay makakakuha ng 1,000 euros o mahigit 60,000 pesos. 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  laziest citizen   laziness   montenegro   tagalog news  