TV Patrol

4 binata kulong dahil sa perwisyong idinulot ng kanilang 'sack prank'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 08 2020 09:19 PM

Imbes na mag-viral sa social media, sa bilangguan ang bagsak ng 4 kabataang lalaki sa Valenzuela City dahil sa kanilang "sack prank." Nagpa-Patrol, Raya Capulong. TV Patrol, Martes, 08 Setyembre 2020
 

