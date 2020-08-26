Lalaki nakasakay ng kabayo habang umo-order sa drive-thru sa Baguio

Kinagiliwan sa social media ang video ng lalaking nakasakay ng kabayo habang umo-order sa drive-thru ng isang fast food restaurant sa Baguio City.

Ayon kay Jackson So, ang may kuha ng video, sumali sila sa isang international endurance race at napadaan lang sa naturang restaurant dahil nagutom sila ng kaniyang kaibigan.

Hindi umano maiwan ni So ang alagang si Pharaoh kaya nagpasya silang um-order na lang sa drive-thru, na ikinatuwa naman ng mga crew ng restaurant.