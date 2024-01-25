Watch more on iWantTFC

Deep-frying and eating starch toothpicks went viral on South Korean social media recently, leading to the country's food ministry issuing a health warning urging people not to consume the toothpicks.

Video clips showing people consuming the deep-fried starch toothpicks with seasoning such as spicy or cheese powder have racked up thousands of likes and shares on TikTok and Instagram.

Food colouring is used to impart a green hue to the toothpicks, made from sweet potato or corn starch, which are seen as being environmentally friendly and biodegradable. Often used in restaurants in South Korea, they can also be used to pick up finger foods.

"Starch toothpicks are not edible product...their safety as food has not been verified," the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said in a posting on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday (January 24). "Please do not eat."

(Production: Minwoo Park, Hyunsu Yim)

