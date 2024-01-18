Watch more on iWantTFC

A rodent-shaped hole on a quiet, Chicago street is quickly gaining attention across the globe.

"I put a picture of it on Twitter, and it has since become an international sensation," said Winslow Dumaine.

The Chicago-based artist and comedian is referring to his January 6, 2024 post on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

The post, which has been viewed over five million times, has brought countless people to Chicago’s Roscoe Village neighborhood to see the ‘Chicago Rat Hole’ for themselves.

Some are even traveling thousands of miles to admire the rodent-shaped sidewalk indentation.

"I wanted to come see Chicago, and we had an itinerary of things to do and very high on the list was seeing the 'Chicago Rat Hole,' said California native Chandler Condell. "I am honored to be here."

Feet away from the rat hole, a miniature memorial is growing fast.

Visitors have been placing offerings of all kinds, from cheese and coins to Cuban cigars and condoms beside a picture of a rat that reads, "In Memory of Chimley".

"Finally, people are gathering for things that, you know, matter and make a difference," said Noa Riley. Riley brought her girlfriend, who is visiting from New Orleans, by to see the 'Chicago Rat Hole'.

"We're all getting together, who knew it took a rat hole to get Chicago to come together," added Riley

