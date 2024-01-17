Home > Classified Odd From horses to chihuahuas, animals get divine blessing at Mexico church Reuters Posted at Jan 18 2024 07:29 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC It's a Catholic mass with a difference, and it was not only humans who turned up at church for a special blessing in Mexico on Wednesday (January 17). Beloved pets enjoyed the limelight outside the San Bernardino Church at a blessing ceremony to mark the feast day of Saint Anthony, known as the protector of animals. Pet owners arrived with their beloved animals, including a horse, for a blessing and a sprinkling of holy water to protect them from danger and misfortune. January 17 marks the anniversary of the death of Saint Anthony the Abbott, a fourth-century Christian who gave his inheritance to the poor and led a monastic life in the desert with only animals for company. (Production: Diego Delgado, Gloria Lopez) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber anc promo Read More: animals blessing saint anthony catholic church mexico anc promo