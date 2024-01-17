Watch more on iWantTFC

It's a Catholic mass with a difference, and it was not only humans who turned up at church for a special blessing in Mexico on Wednesday (January 17).

Beloved pets enjoyed the limelight outside the San Bernardino Church at a blessing ceremony to mark the feast day of Saint Anthony, known as the protector of animals.

Pet owners arrived with their beloved animals, including a horse, for a blessing and a sprinkling of holy water to protect them from danger and misfortune.

January 17 marks the anniversary of the death of Saint Anthony the Abbott, a fourth-century Christian who gave his inheritance to the poor and led a monastic life in the desert with only animals for company.

